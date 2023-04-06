Cooler temps with off & on showers the next few days

Good Thursday morning. A Flood Watch is in effect for Franklin, Colbert, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Limestone Counties through 1:00 PM CDT.

A band of locally heavy rainfall is parked over parts of NW Alabama and Tennessee this morning, ponding and puddles will be likely for your morning commute. Elsewhere, isolated to scattered showers will be expected with cloudy skies and mild temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today will be a cloudy and cooler day with rain showers possible at any point, highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s.

Cloud cover will stay in place overnight with another round of locally heavy rainfall moving in after midnight into the morning commute hours, morning temps will be cooler in the 50s. Rain showers will continue off and on through the day Friday with highs staying below average in the 60s. It looks like we should see a brief break in the rainfall for late Friday evening. Yet another round of rainfall will move in for the early part of the day Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. Rainfall totals for the next three days may surpass two inches and isolated flooding may develop.

Models show the rain departing by mid-afternoon Saturday leaving us with slowly clearing skies late Saturday night into Easter Sunday morning. Good news, Easter Sunday should stay dry and partly cloudy with highs in the low to middle 60s. A ridge of high pressure will build in for next week leaving us sunny and dry, highs temps will gradually climb through the week.

