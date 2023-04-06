Deals
Check out some of the food offerings at Toyota Field this season

Here are some fun things you can eat and drink during Trash Panda games this season
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are ready to begin another season in North Alabama on Thursday night, but first, you need to know what’s on the menu in 2023 at Toyota Field.

Payton Walker took a trip to Madison to give you a sneak peek at what to expect at some Trash Pandas baseball games this year. If you’re a fan of Philly Cheesesteaks, you’re in luck! You don’t even have to go north, you can stay in North Alabama and catch some baseball while enjoying a delicious sandwich.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

