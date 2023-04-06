Check out some of the food offerings at Toyota Field this season

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are ready to begin another season in North Alabama on Thursday night, but first, you need to know what’s on the menu in 2023 at Toyota Field.

Payton Walker took a trip to Madison to give you a sneak peek at what to expect at some Trash Pandas baseball games this year. If you’re a fan of Philly Cheesesteaks, you’re in luck! You don’t even have to go north, you can stay in North Alabama and catch some baseball while enjoying a delicious sandwich.

