Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

$50,000 reward offered in search of woman missing under ‘suspicious’ circumstances

Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.
Minnesota authorities said Madeline Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since Friday, March 31.(Minnesota BCA)
By KTTC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police in Minnesota are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who has been missing since Friday.

According to officials, 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury did not report to work that day. She was reportedly last seen in her Winona home after dropping her children off at day care.

KTTC reports the father of her children said he left the house around 10 a.m. He said Kingsbury was not there when he returned.

Authorities said there was no evidence she left the home on foot or in a vehicle. They are now calling her disappearance suspicious and involuntary.

They also said they do not have any suspects and that there is no threat to the public.

Winona police are asking neighbors to look around their properties and review any surveillance camera video they have to help in the search.

Officials said a $50,000 reward is being offered for information on Kingsbury’s whereabouts. Efforts to find her have involved water and air searches.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Inez Fuqua
Hunstville murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
“Probably the closest to death I’ve ever been to”: Governor’s House Residents speak on the...
“Probably the closest to death I’ve ever been to”: Governor’s House Residents speak on the shooting of two HPD officers
“Probably the closest to death I’ve ever been to”: Governor’s House Residents speak on the...
“Probably the closest to death I’ve ever been to”: Governor’s House Residents speak on the shooting of two HPD officers
Ardmore Police Officer speaks out after being dragged through a parking lot by DUI suspect
Ardmore Police Officer speaks out after being dragged through a parking lot by DUI suspect
Ardmore Police Officer speaks out after being dragged through a parking lot by DUI suspect
Ardmore Police Officer speaks out after being dragged through a parking lot by DUI suspect