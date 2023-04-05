Deals
Warm & humid with showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight.

This afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds, warm, humid and breezy. Temps soar to the mid to upper 80s, feel like temps 90°+. Showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Highest chance for storms will be for locations West of I-65 and that will also be where the highest rain totals will be. A big difference with rain totals, NW AL as high as 2-3" of rain, NE AL less than a tenth of an inch. Thursday, showers continue for all locations and much cooler. High temps in the 60s. Friday and Saturday, showers both days and cool. High temps in the 60s. Easter Sunday, becoming mostly sunny. Low to mid 60s. Next week, early call is sunny and nice. High temps mainly in the 70s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
