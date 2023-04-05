Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Veteran Spanish actress says surrogate baby is granddaughter

FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on...
FILE - Spanish actress Ana Obregon poses on arrival for the Goya Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 17, 2013. A heated debate in Spain triggered by Obregón, who was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby took a twist Wednesday, April 5, 2023 when the woman announced in socialite magazine ¡Hola! that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and CIARÁN GILES
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — A heated debate in Spain triggered by a 68-year-old celebrity who was reported to have used a surrogate mother in Miami to have a baby took a twist Wednesday when the woman announced in socialite magazine ¡Hola! that the baby is actually the daughter of her son who died of cancer in 2020.

Actress and presenter Ana Obregón told ¡Hola! that doctors had encouraged her son, Aless Lequio García, to preserve samples of sperm before he began treatment and that he expressed a desire just before dying to have a child. The samples, she said, were stored in New York.

Surrogate pregnancies are banned in Spain, although children from such pregnancies in other countries can be registered.

“This girl is not my daughter, but rather my granddaughter” Obregón told the magazine. “It was Aless’ last wish to bring a child into the world.”

Initial reports about the baby grabbed the attention of the Spanish media and the country’s political parties, sparking criticism from the leftist coalition government. Many leading politicians and outlets of Spanish media refer to surrogacy as “womb renting.”

Equality Minister Irene Montero of the leftist United We Can coalition partner said surrogate pregnancies were “a form of violence against women.” The coalition’s Socialist party said legislation should be tweaked to prevent Spaniards using surrogates in other countries.

But Defense Minister Margarita Robles on Wednesday held off from criticizing Obregón, saying that while the law was clear in Spain, personal decisions should be respected.

The main opposition conservative Popular Party has said it is open to debate legalizing such pregnancies if there’s no payment involved.

Initially, the fact that the matter concerned 68-year-old Obregón seemed to generate as much controversy as that of surrogacy itself.

¡Hola! said the baby was born Mar. 20, and was conceived in June, when Obregón’s son would have turned 30.

Obregón, a biologist, is one of Spain’s biggest celebrities and has appeared on many TV shows, including an episode of “The A-Team.” She was once best known for her yearly start-of-summer magazine photo shoot in a new bikini.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting