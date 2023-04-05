Deals
Transportation in Guntersville to improve efficiency

The director says that the demand for public transit is growing.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Guntersville, Ala. (WAFF) - With more people moving to Guntersville the city’s transportation service is looking to make its operations more efficient.

Director of Transportation Lori Kirkland is hoping a grant from the state will help them become more efficient. Kirkland says they are looking to transition to a smaller, more cost efficient fleet of vehicles. The department will go from the larger busses to a smaller, more modern van.

”The vehicles that we have now came through the same production line as RV’s. So we’re going down to a smaller body and frame of a vehicle. It’s a smaller vehicle so it’s going to operate much better, we’re gonna get much better gas mileage in those vehicles,” says Kirkland.

Kirkland says that this will help them keep up with the city’s growth.

”This year we’re really noticing that we’re having an increase. Seems to be that we have a lot of new people moving into town also. A lot of people don’t have transportation, and we’re handling the need as best we can but we stay really busy,” Kirkland says.

As of right now, the transportation system operates on an appointment-only basis.

