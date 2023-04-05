Stuff your Easter baskets with Sweet Pineapple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Easter Sunday is right around the corner and if you are still looking for some fun holiday gifts, then head over to Sweet Pineapple!

Sweet Pineapple is the perfect gift shop in Huntsville to find what you need for Easter baskets or maybe just some fun holiday decorations. You’re running out of time with less than a week till Easter, but don’t worry, Sweet Pineapple is the place to be.

To learn more about Sweet Pineapple, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.