Stronger Storms Possible Late This Evening and Overnight Into Thursday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the rest of the afternoon with highs again reaching the middle 80s. It will continue to be windy at times with occasional wind gusts close to 40 mph. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into the later afternoon and evening hours, especially areas along and west of I-65. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe with the main threats being 40+ mph winds, frequent lightning, small hail and locally heavy rainfall. Parts of NW Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee have the greatest chance of seeing some of these stronger storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Limestone Counties in Alabama and Lincoln, Moore Counties in Tennessee until 9 p.m. this evening.

Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Thursday morning with lingering rain through most of the day. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front in the mid 60s. More showers look likely for Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures sticking around in the low to middle 60s.

We should start to dry out by Easter Sunday with just isolated shower chances and temperatures near 60 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will build in for next week with sunny and dry weather expected. Afternoon highs will warm back into the 70s by Monday with 80s possible again by mid-week.

