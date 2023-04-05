Somerville woman booked on multiple drug, contraband charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Somerville woman was arrested on numerous drug charges on Tuesday following a traffic stop.

The Priceville Police Department conducted the traffic stop on Hwy. 67 near Marco Dr. and the driver was identified as 31-year-old Crystal Ransom. She showed to have an active warrant with the Decatur Police Department, she was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

She was searched before being booked and during that she was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of synthetic marijuana, a trafficking amount of Fentanyl, a distribution amount of heroin, a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of controlled substance pills on her person.

Investigators with the VICE/Narcotics Unit charged Ransom with trafficking illegal drugs - Fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute - Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute - Heroin, promoting prison contraband - second degree, possession of a controlled substance and her active warrant.

Ransom is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $18,750 bond.

