Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Over a dozen Madison Co. small businesses receive grants from Innovate Alabama

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Innovate Alabama awarded more than $3 million this year to small tech businesses across the state to help support them. Out of the 19 businesses awarded, 14 are in Madison County.

The businesses selected all have a focus on breakthrough technology that could help solve global issues.

One of the businesses awarded is GasTOPS Incorporated. It specializes in oil debris analysis products, solutions and services. CEO Steve Odem said this grant can help them further research.

“We believe in the products we have, we think it will make a great impact on the air force operations, and to see that go nowhere is very disappointing. Getting the funding to help move this along means a lot to the whole team.” Odem said.

Odem said the company’s plan is to use its Innovate Alabama grant on the design of an oil debris monitoring system for the F100 currently installed on the U-S Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets.

Odem said Innovate Alabama helps keep good ideas from never seeing the light of day.

“The Innovate Alabama program bridges the gap they call the Valley of Death where good ideas go to die,” Odem said. “This allows you to keep the technology moving forward, the research moving forward, the development moving forward and we’re so glad to be a part of the program.”

Why are so many of the awarded businesses in Huntsville? Dave King with Innovate Alabama says the Rocket City is a hot spot for tech companies, so a majority of the grant applicants came from right here.

“Have we been fair in how many we pocked came to Huntsville versus Birmingham versus the southern parts of the state and I think we were very fair. Huntsville just has a lot bigger and deeper track record at proposing and being selected for these by the federal institutions.” King said.

Awarded businesses could receive a max amount of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Odem said GasTOPS Inc. received just under the max amount.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

An example of Alabama home building license.
Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board warns of construction scams amid recent storms
Huntsville TikTok creators speak on app’s potential ban
Father of 8-year-old boy stabbed to death speaks out
Father of 8-year-old boy stabbed to death in Hartselle speaks out
Juan Laws
Attorney addresses Juan Laws’ 2022 assault charges