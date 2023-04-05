Over a dozen Madison Co. small businesses receive grants from Innovate Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Innovate Alabama awarded more than $3 million this year to small tech businesses across the state to help support them. Out of the 19 businesses awarded, 14 are in Madison County.

The businesses selected all have a focus on breakthrough technology that could help solve global issues.

One of the businesses awarded is GasTOPS Incorporated. It specializes in oil debris analysis products, solutions and services. CEO Steve Odem said this grant can help them further research.

“We believe in the products we have, we think it will make a great impact on the air force operations, and to see that go nowhere is very disappointing. Getting the funding to help move this along means a lot to the whole team.” Odem said.

Odem said the company’s plan is to use its Innovate Alabama grant on the design of an oil debris monitoring system for the F100 currently installed on the U-S Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets.

Odem said Innovate Alabama helps keep good ideas from never seeing the light of day.

“The Innovate Alabama program bridges the gap they call the Valley of Death where good ideas go to die,” Odem said. “This allows you to keep the technology moving forward, the research moving forward, the development moving forward and we’re so glad to be a part of the program.”

Why are so many of the awarded businesses in Huntsville? Dave King with Innovate Alabama says the Rocket City is a hot spot for tech companies, so a majority of the grant applicants came from right here.

“Have we been fair in how many we pocked came to Huntsville versus Birmingham versus the southern parts of the state and I think we were very fair. Huntsville just has a lot bigger and deeper track record at proposing and being selected for these by the federal institutions.” King said.

Awarded businesses could receive a max amount of two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Odem said GasTOPS Inc. received just under the max amount.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.