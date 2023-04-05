Morgan County Jail appoints new warden

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Jail is under new leadership after the promotion of a long-time employee.

Richard Moats was promoted to captain in 2023 after serving at the Morgan County Jail since 2010. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Moats stepped into the new position on March 26.

[New Warden] The Morgan County Jail is now under the leadership of Captain Richard Moats. He stepped into the position, now titled Captain, on Sunday March 26, 2023. You can learn more about Captain Moats here: https://t.co/aPBpxb3Wbn pic.twitter.com/QXJ8K0WG9b — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) April 5, 2023

Moats started working at the Morgan County Jail in August 2010, Moats quickly began climbing the ladder as he was promoted to Corporal in 2013, Sergeant in 2015 and Lieutenant in 2017.

Previously, Moats earned the title of National Certified Corrections Supervisor. He has also been named the National Institute of Jail Operations Detention Supervisor of the Year for the Southern Region, Supervisor of the Year and Corrections Officer of the Year.

Moats is a 2005 graduate of East Lawrence High School.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.