Morgan County Jail appoints new warden

Moats was promoted to Captain and is now the warden of the Morgan County Jail
Moats was promoted to Captain and is now the warden of the Morgan County Jail(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Jail is under new leadership after the promotion of a long-time employee.

Richard Moats was promoted to captain in 2023 after serving at the Morgan County Jail since 2010. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Moats stepped into the new position on March 26.

Moats started working at the Morgan County Jail in August 2010, Moats quickly began climbing the ladder as he was promoted to Corporal in 2013, Sergeant in 2015 and Lieutenant in 2017.

Previously, Moats earned the title of National Certified Corrections Supervisor. He has also been named the National Institute of Jail Operations Detention Supervisor of the Year for the Southern Region, Supervisor of the Year and Corrections Officer of the Year.

Moats is a 2005 graduate of East Lawrence High School.

