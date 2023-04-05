Meet the women bringing ‘The Birthday Fairy’ to classrooms

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Birthday Fairy is a nonprofit organization serving Lauderdale and Colbert counties with the mission to provide kids in title one schools with a special birthday celebration.

The Birthday Fairy focuses on students in title one schools because they believe every child deserves recognition on their special day. The organization believes celebrating these children, “helps build self esteem and confidence along with teaching them the importance of celebrating others.”

To learn more about The Birthday Fairy and how you can support the nonprofit, click here.

