Man suspected of shooting and killing Huntsville PD officer looks to dismiss guilty plea on weapons charge

25-year-old Juan Laws was identified as the suspect who shot both HPD officers and the female...
25-year-old Juan Laws was identified as the suspect who shot both HPD officers and the female victim.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of shooting and killing Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby on March 28 has filed a motion to withdraw a guilty plea on a weapons charge.

Juan Laws was arrested and charged with capital murder on March 28 after he allegedly shot a woman and two police officers. Officer Crumby was killed in the shooting, Officer Albert Morin was critically injured and another woman was also injured in the shooting.

Court documents filed on April 3 show Laws and his legal team are looking to dismiss a guilty plea he entered on or about March 23, prior to the shooting that occurred on March 28. The charge was for carrying a pistol without a permit.

According to court records, Laws entered the guilty plea without legal representation. The charge of carrying a pistol without a permit was also repealed on Jan. 1, 2023. Laws’ legal team argues that his plea is rendered moot because there is no crime that he could enter a plea.

