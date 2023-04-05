Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department arrested a Madison man on March 29 for allegedly selling drugs at a Chevron gas station in Madison.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators received multiple complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold out of a Chevron gas station on Swancott Road. Investigators discovered that Za Za Red — a highly addictive synthetic drug — was being sold at the gas station by employees.

Za Za Red was seized by the investigators. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators seized 11 bottles of Za Za Red from the gas station. Kalpeshkumar Patel, 37, was arrested and charged for distributing a controlled substance. Patel was released on a $20,000 bond from the Limestone County Detention Center.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.