Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department arrested a Madison man on March 29 for allegedly selling drugs at a Chevron gas station in Madison.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators received multiple complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold out of a Chevron gas station on Swancott Road. Investigators discovered that Za Za Red — a highly addictive synthetic drug — was being sold at the gas station by employees.
Investigators seized 11 bottles of Za Za Red from the gas station. Kalpeshkumar Patel, 37, was arrested and charged for distributing a controlled substance. Patel was released on a $20,000 bond from the Limestone County Detention Center.
