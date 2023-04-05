Deals
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station

Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Kalpeshkumar Patel.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department arrested a Madison man on March 29 for allegedly selling drugs at a Chevron gas station in Madison.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators received multiple complaints from citizens that drugs were being sold out of a Chevron gas station on Swancott Road. Investigators discovered that Za Za Red — a highly addictive synthetic drug — was being sold at the gas station by employees.

Za Za Red was seized by the investigators.
Za Za Red was seized by the investigators.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators seized 11 bottles of Za Za Red from the gas station. Kalpeshkumar Patel, 37, was arrested and charged for distributing a controlled substance. Patel was released on a $20,000 bond from the Limestone County Detention Center.

