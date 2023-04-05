Madison County leaders looking into potential storm shelter locations in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County leaders are looking at new ways to keep its Hazel Green and New Market citizens safe.

Following the recent tornado and severe weather over the weekend, some believe closer storm shelters are the answer.

The closest community storm shelter is 8 miles away in Meridianville on Patterson Lane from where Saturday’s tornado touched down in Hazel Green.

Commissioner Tom Brandon said he has three potential locations in mind.

The first is the New Sharon Senior Center Gym which is closer to the line between district one and district four.

Another area could be the new volunteer fire department on Moores Mill Road which is close to the county shed.

Sharon Johnston Park is also a possibility, which would put the storm shelter closer to the New Market community.

Commissioner Brandon said he wants to help the community, especially after the recent storms that caused massive damage. However, he said the biggest issue comes down to funding. He states storm shelters have almost doubled in costs to build.

“If we can find the funding and are able to do it, then I would like to see us at least start with one and then add to that,” said Commissioner Brandon.

Commissioner Brandon had no definite timeline or any idea on when the county could secure additional funding to build one but he said he’s focused on making it happen.

