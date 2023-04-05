Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Madison County leaders looking into potential storm shelter locations in Hazel Green

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County leaders are looking at new ways to keep its Hazel Green and New Market citizens safe.

Following the recent tornado and severe weather over the weekend, some believe closer storm shelters are the answer.

The closest community storm shelter is 8 miles away in Meridianville on Patterson Lane from where Saturday’s tornado touched down in Hazel Green.

Commissioner Tom Brandon said he has three potential locations in mind.

The first is the New Sharon Senior Center Gym which is closer to the line between district one and district four.

Another area could be the new volunteer fire department on Moores Mill Road which is close to the county shed.

Sharon Johnston Park is also a possibility, which would put the storm shelter closer to the New Market community.

Commissioner Brandon said he wants to help the community, especially after the recent storms that caused massive damage. However, he said the biggest issue comes down to funding. He states storm shelters have almost doubled in costs to build.

“If we can find the funding and are able to do it, then I would like to see us at least start with one and then add to that,” said Commissioner Brandon.

Commissioner Brandon had no definite timeline or any idea on when the county could secure additional funding to build one but he said he’s focused on making it happen.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
Potential new storm shelter locations in the works for Hazel Green
Transportation in Guntersville to improve efficiency
Transportation in Guntersville to improve efficiency
Inez Fuqua, 40
HSV murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run