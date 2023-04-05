Jackson County Sheriff retires after 12 years

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips retired on March 31 after serving 41 years in law enforcement.

According to a spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips retired on March 31 after announcing in February his plans to retire. The Jackson County coroner, John Jordan, will serve as interim sheriff.

Phillips was re-elected in 2022 for the fourth time as sheriff and was heading into his 13th year in the position.

