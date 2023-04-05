Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Huntsville man accused of drunk driving in 2020 indicted for murder

A grand jury indicted Robert Wooten for murder after a drunk driving crash led to the death of...
A grand jury indicted Robert Wooten for murder after a drunk driving crash led to the death of Wooten's nine-year-old grandson in 2020.(HPD)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was charged with murder for driving drunk at the time of a crash that killed his grandson in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury.

Court documents filed on March 24 show Robert Wooten recklessly engaged in conduct with extreme indifference to human life, causing the death of his nine-year-old grandson Aaron Bass. The documents say Wooten was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

The crash that killed Bass occurred on Nov. 11, 2020, and Wooten was arrested and charged with murder on April 2, 2021. Wooten’s granddaughter was also in the car at the time of the crash but survived.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Mothers using billboards to raise awareness of fentanyl crisis in North Alabama
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Mothers using billboards to raise awareness of fentanyl crisis in North Alabama
Kalpeshkumar Patel.
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs at Madison gas station
Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America announced a power purchase...
Toyota Alabama announces $49 million solar power project