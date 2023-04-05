Huntsville man accused of drunk driving in 2020 indicted for murder

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was charged with murder for driving drunk at the time of a crash that killed his grandson in 2020 has been indicted by a grand jury.

Court documents filed on March 24 show Robert Wooten recklessly engaged in conduct with extreme indifference to human life, causing the death of his nine-year-old grandson Aaron Bass. The documents say Wooten was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

The crash that killed Bass occurred on Nov. 11, 2020, and Wooten was arrested and charged with murder on April 2, 2021. Wooten’s granddaughter was also in the car at the time of the crash but survived.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.