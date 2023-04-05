Humid, breezy & 80s today with storms moving in late

Good Wednesday morning. The breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog from developing, morning temperatures are warm and muggy in the middle to upper 60s.

Cloud cover will stick around to start the day with some breaks expected into the late morning and early afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon with highs again reaching the middle 80s, it will be a fairly windy day with occasional wind gusts close to 40 mph. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into the later afternoon and evening hours, especially areas along and west of I-65. Some storms may be strong to marginally severe with the main threats being 40+ mph winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. Parts of NW Alabama have the greatest chance of seeing some of these stronger storms.

Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Thursday morning with lingering rain through most of the day, highs will be cooler behind the cold front in the middle 60s. Rain showers look likely for Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the low to middle 60s.

We should start to dry out by Easter Sunday with just isolated shower chances and temps near 60 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will build in for next week with sunny and dry weather expected, highs will be seasonal in the 60s and 70s.

