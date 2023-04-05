HSV murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is accused of killing her husband in 2021 is back in jail after skipping a court hearing and being found in Selma by bondsmen.

On Nov. 26, 2020, Inez Fuqua allegedly fired 14 shots, from a stolen handgun, at her husband, Christian Fuqua, while he was inside his truck outside of the Hyatt Hotel. In his defense, Christian fired two shots back at Inez.

Inez left the scene, threw out the gun (that had been stolen from Selma, AL) and went to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Christian stopped at the nearby Westin Hotel where he was treated on the scene for his injuries.

She was then arrested and charged with second-degree assault, shooting into an occupied vehicle and receiving stolen property. She bonded out on a $45,000 bond on the same day.

On April 10, 2021, Inez allegedly shot and killed Christian On April 14 she was charged with murder and booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond. According to Betta Bonds manager Angelo Contino, two other bonding companies helped her on the bond and she was released the next day.

Inez was scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 31, 2022 but she did not show up. On Nov. 11, 2022 she became a fugitive and had a warrant issued for her arrest.

On Monday, Fuqua was located in Selma, AL and was arrested by fugitive recovery agents and is now being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

