Grand jury indicts man charged with murder for 2021 stabbing at Huntsville hotel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stabbing and killing another man at a Huntsville hotel has been indicted by a grand jury.

Court documents filed on March 24 show James Williams was indicted on a murder charge stemming from a stabbing that occurred in June of 2021.

Williams is accused of stabbing and killing Joe Harris at the Budget Inn on Memorial Parkway. After being stabbed, Harris was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say Williams turned himself in at the Public Safety Complex.

