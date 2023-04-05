Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

FedEx combines air, ground, other operations to slash costs

FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. FedEx will...
A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. FedEx will combine its air, ground and other divisions as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan. The delivery company said Wednesday, April 5, that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into Federal Express Corp. by June 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — FedEx will combine almost all of its ground, air and other operations by next year as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan.

The package delivery company said Wednesday that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into a single entity by June 2024 in a companywide reorganization. FedEx Freight, the company's freight transportation services division, will continue as a stand-alone company within Federal Express Corp.

Raj Subramaniam will serve as president and CEO of the combined organization. John Smith will become president and CEO of U.S. and Canada ground operations at FedEx Express and assume leadership of surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, and FedEx Freight businesses. Richard Smith will serve as president and CEO, airline and international at FedEx Express, overseeing all other regions and FedEx Logistics.

The company expects to realize permanent cost reductions of $4 billion from the reshuffle at some point during fiscal 2025.

FedEx said in September that its operating expenses were rising and that it was maneuvering to address those costs, including the closure of over 90 FedEx Office locations and five corporate offices. It also said it would defer on new hires and operate fewer flights.

The Memphis, Tennessee, company also announced Wednesday that it's boosting its annual dividend by 10%, or 44 cents per share, to $5.04 per share for fiscal 2024.

Shares rose more than 3% before the opening bell.

Most Read

Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

FILE – California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif.,...
California’s Newsom starts tour to boost red-state Democrats
Alabama forward Brandon Miller dribbles in the first half of a second-round college basketball...
AP source: Alabama’s Brandon Miller declares for NBA draft
Driver Bubba Wallace in his car before qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Bubba Wallace rebuilds confidence on track, community off it
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top ‘22 hoops signee, Traore, plans to transfer