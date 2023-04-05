Deals
DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for second Rainsville shooting victim

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a shooting in Powell.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were shot in an incident on March 31 in Rainsville, according to a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened at a residence owned by Haymon Homes. The home where the shooting took place is where caregivers employed by Haymon Homes live.

The two people who were shot are Haymon Homes employees. One of the shooting victims was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga for treatment. The other shooting victim fled the scene. According to the spokesperson, the victim who fled the scene was shot in the face and has not received medical attention.

Deputies and officers with the Rainsville Police Department are actively searching for the victim who fled the scene of the shooting.

The incident happened in the area around College Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

