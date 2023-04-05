Crossville man killed in two-vehicle wreck

GERALDINE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 34-year-old Crossville man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Alabama 75 in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Justin Nevinski, 34, was killed when he collided head-on with a truck while riding a motorcycle. After the initial collision, the truck involved left the roadway, hitting a mailbox and a house.

Nevinski was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Leigh Hearn, 45, was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will investigate the wreck.

