Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs legislation to repeal the 1931 abortion ban statute, which...
Whitmer strikes 1931 abortion ban from Michigan law
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting