Boaz City Schools to dismiss early Thursday, e-learning Friday

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz City Schools will be dismissing early Thursday and switching to online learning Friday following the death of a school employee.

Beloved kindergarten teacher Lori Samples passed away Monday night. According to a Facebook post made by a Boaz City Schools employee, Samples has been an integral part of the school district for many years.

Samples’ had been teaching kindergarten in Boaz since 1998. According to her biography on the Boaz City Schools website, Samples leaves behind one daughter and four chihuahuas.

