Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Boaz City Schools to dismiss early Thursday, e-learning Friday

The Boaz City School district is mourning the loss of a beloved long-time kindergarten teacher.
The Boaz City School district is mourning the loss of a beloved long-time kindergarten teacher.(Boaz City Schools)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Boaz City Schools will be dismissing early Thursday and switching to online learning Friday following the death of a school employee.

Beloved kindergarten teacher Lori Samples passed away Monday night. According to a Facebook post made by a Boaz City Schools employee, Samples has been an integral part of the school district for many years.

Samples’ had been teaching kindergarten in Boaz since 1998. According to her biography on the Boaz City Schools website, Samples leaves behind one daughter and four chihuahuas.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
Over 60,000 Fentanyl pills seized in Florence hotel
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck involving a dump...
1 injured in dump truck wreck on Research Park Blvd.
Moats was promoted to Captain and is now the warden of the Morgan County Jail
Morgan County Jail appoints new warden
WAFF AM 12:00-12:30pm – Syncbak
Overturned truck causing lane closures in Huntsville
Jackson Co. Sheriff of 12 years set to retire
Jackson County Sheriff retires after 12 years