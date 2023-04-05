1 injured in dump truck wreck on Research Park Blvd.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck involving a dump truck on Research Park Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound lanes of Research Park Boulevard near the eastbound University Drive exit are expected to be closed for two hours to clean off dirt from the dump truck, according to the spokesperson.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

