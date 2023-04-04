Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Those serving in law enforcement are not the only ones mourning the loss of Officer Garret Crumby.

6-year-old Henry Castro said he cried for hours when he found he won’t be able to see his hero ever again.

“He was the best man I (have) ever seen,” said Henry, “I’m never going to forget him in all of my heart.”

Officer Crumby was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday responding to a domestic violence call at Governor’s House Place Apartments.

He left an impact on many in his community, including Henry and His single mother of 3 Angela Abarca. Officer Crumby pulled Angela over last month to warn her about her window’s tint. She said instead of giving her a ticket, he gave her and her son words of wisdom.

“He was caring,” said Abarca, “He stood out on the side of my car in busy traffic. Encouraging my son encouraging me that everything was going to be okay.”

She said she was heartbroken to hear the news of Officer Crumby’s death. She said he spoke to Henry, telling him to treat his mother with respect, and even gave him a police badge sticker, lighting a fire in his heart.

“He hung on to that for a while and he stuck it up on his wall by his bed and said ‘I’m going be a police officer. I’ll be a good boy.’ And he always said that he still does,” said Angela.

Abarca said she was devastated she wasn’t able to attend Officer Crumby’s funeral. But she said she will always be grateful for the positive impact he’s left on her son.

“If he was here, I would give him the biggest hug,” said Abarca, “I have something I know that will go on for the rest of his (Henry’s) life. This is something that he won’t forget.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle...
76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck

Latest News

Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby
Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby
HPD Officer Garret Crumby EOW 03/28/23
HPD Officer Garret Crumby EOW 03/28/23
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Hundreds gather from across the country to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Crumby
Citizens gather along procession route
Citizens gather along procession route for fallen officer