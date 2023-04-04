Utility workers spread thin from restoring power across the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley has witnessed 10 tornadoes over the last two weeks. The storms have left thousands without power and has called on utility workers across the Valley to fix the outages.

Britt Dye with Fayetteville Public Utilities said restoring power to several areas at one time spreads his workers thin.

“It takes all of our employees to get the job done,” he said. “Even though we have all of our departments here, we all chip in together as a team to make it happen.”

Even with all hands on deck, Dye said the process takes time.

“We need to make sure that we’re safe as far as putting our grounds on so everybody goes back home the same they came into work that day,” he said.

Joe Gehrdes with Huntsville Utilities said every utility company could use more linemen but regardless, they always get the job done.

“They have a tough job, they have a dangerous job, and they take it very seriously,” he said. “They’ll get through. We know the weather will eventually calm down.”

Gehrdes said trimming trees near a power line is a great way to keep the lights on when a tornado comes through.

“Making sure the tree limbs are clear from your service line can save you a lot of headaches,” he said. “If we have a storm event, and there is tree damage, you don’t want your tree falling on your service line.”

