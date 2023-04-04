Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Touching ‘YoungLives’ in the community

A local nonprofit is helping teen moms.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - YoungLives is a local nonprofit with the goal of helping teen moms through mentorship and support.

The program is a branch off the worldwide ministry YoungLife, and Natalie Bogle talked how it is now helping young women in Huntsville.

To learn more about YoungLives, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle...
76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck