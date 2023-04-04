Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot...
The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.(Twitter / @AtlantisReno via CNN Newsource)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle...
76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck

Latest News

The billboards show the faces of kids who have died from fentanyl.
Faces of fentanyl overdoses
The billboards show the faces of kids who have died from fentanyl.
Mothers using billboards to raise fentanyl awareness
Doctors say they have gotten better at diagnosing autism.
Autism diagnosis rates on the rise
Doctors say they have gotten better at diagnosing autism.
Autism diagnoses rates are rising
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia