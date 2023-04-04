Deals
Pedestrian killed in overnight Boaz crash

According to the Marshall County Coroner, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle just...
(Pixabay)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 431 Tuesday morning. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems EMS and Marshall County 911 all assisted in the incident. At this time the crash is still under investigation.

The Marshall County Coroner says the name of the deceased will be released once the family is notified.

