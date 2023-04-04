Pedestrian killed in overnight Boaz crash identified

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 431 Tuesday morning. The pedestrian who was pronounced dead on the scene was identified by the Boaz Police Department as Paul Walton, 55.

According to officials with the Boaz Police Department, Walton appeared to have walked into the edge of the roadway and was hit by a passing truck.

The driver of the truck and a witness stopped at the scene.

The Boaz Police Department, Boaz Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems EMS and Marshall County 911 all assisted in the incident. At this time the crash is still under investigation.

