Learn to make salted pecan shortbread with The Moon Bakeshop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Moon Bakeshop in Huntsville is the place to go when looking for any sweet treats.

The owner of The Moon Bakeshop, Maddie Watkins, joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to bake salted pecan shortbread. If you would like to follow along with Watkins, see the recipe below:

Salted pecan shortbread

Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp salt

1 cup chopped pecans

1 cup (1/2 pound) unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Flakey Sea Salt for topping

Step-by-step

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Set aside.

Place the butter, powdered sugar, and pecans in the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment and cream on medium speed for about 3 minutes, until very smooth with no visible chunks of butter.

Use a spatula to scrape down the bowl, then add the flour and salt mixture and mix until just combined.

Remove the dough from the bowl and press onto parchment paper, about 1/4″ thick.

Refrigerate for at least 40 minutes. (You can mix the dough up to 2 days in advance and store in the refrigerator.)

Preheat your oven to 350℉. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and lightly flour. Cut out into 2-inch shapes with your favorite cookie cutter and carefully transfer them to the parchment-lined baking sheets. Gather the scrapes to re-roll and cut more cookies. Repeat until you have no scraps left.

Top each shortbread with a few flakes of sea salt.

Place the baking sheets in the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until the edges are just slightly golden.

Remove the baking sheets from the oven and transfer the cookies to wire racks to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

To learn more about The Moon Bakeshop, click here.

