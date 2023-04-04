Jackson Co. murder suspect pleads not guilty

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of shooting and killing his dad in January entered a not-guilty plea on March 29.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Jan. 9.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Jack Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Stevenson Police were searching the area for a suspect alleged to be involved in the incident. Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26, is believed to have shot the victim and fled the scene, according to a press release provided on Tuesday morning by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The same release identified Jacob Thompson as the son of the victim.

Jacob Thompson is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Court documents filed on March 29 show Jacob Thompson pleaded not guilty. He also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

