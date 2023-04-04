Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Jackson Co. murder suspect pleads not guilty

Investigators in Jackson County are searching for a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting overnight.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of shooting and killing his dad in January entered a not-guilty plea on March 29.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Jan. 9.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office officials, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Jack Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office along with Stevenson Police were searching the area for a suspect alleged to be involved in the incident. Jacob Tyler Thompson, 26, is believed to have shot the victim and fled the scene, according to a press release provided on Tuesday morning by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The same release identified Jacob Thompson as the son of the victim.

Jacob Thompson is being held in the Jackson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Court documents filed on March 29 show Jacob Thompson pleaded not guilty. He also pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle...
76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck

Latest News

The billboards show the faces of kids who have died from fentanyl.
Faces of fentanyl overdoses
The billboards show the faces of kids who have died from fentanyl.
Mothers using billboards to raise fentanyl awareness
Doctors say they have gotten better at diagnosing autism.
Autism diagnosis rates on the rise
Doctors say they have gotten better at diagnosing autism.
Autism diagnoses rates are rising
Young boy remembers impacting encounter with Officer Garrett Crumby
Young boy remembers impactful encounter with Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby