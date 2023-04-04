Hundreds gather from across the country to honor fallen Huntsville Police Officer Crumby

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday morning hundreds of mourners filled Mayfair Church of Christ to remember fallen officer Garrett Crumby. No matter their jurisdiction, members of law enforcement from across the state and country showed up to show their support.

Governor Ivey called for prayers for Crumby’s loved ones and continued prayers for Officer Morin who was critically injured on that same domestic violence call.

At the funeral, the mood was heavy and somber but it was also filled with love and respect for an officer who gave his all for a job he loved, and a community that will never forget him. Garrett’s sister, Courtney took the stage and said being in law enforcement was something he was born to do.

“Anytime you would look at him and that mask was on his face, he was Batman, and he wouldn’t have it any other way,” Courtney said.. “You couldn’t address him as Garrett, it was Batman. He really did have plans to save us all.”

Officer Garrett Crumby was destined to be a hero and everyone could agree.

”He is a hero. You have lost a dear member of your family, just like we have,” HPD Police Chief Kirk Giles said. “As I watched the casket during the Honor Walk, I wished it wasn’t real, but it was.”

That’s the unfortunate, but very real risk these officers face, according to Huntsville Police Sergeant, DeQuan Hyter.

“It’s each of our families’ worst nightmare. And it turned into reality in one call,” Hyter said.

Hyter went on to reflect on that dreaded phone call during that fateful day. Hyter says officers had Crumby’s back the whole time.

“Garrett, you would be proud to know your guys didn’t hesitate to try to save you for one second,” Hyter said. “Determined to pull you to safety, they ran towards gunfire, they ran and stood in that doorway, ready for round two. You were never alone.”

Huntsville Police Deputy Chief Scott Hudson says Garrett’s story isn’t over, it’s still being written.

“I want you to continue to talk about Garrett. His life has much more meaning than words in an obituary,” Hudson said.

Officer Crumby’s sister, Courtney said the same thing. She knows it’s a heavy day, but she wants to remember the lighter moments and asked the audience to tell keep telling Garrett’s story.

An unbroken chain of 350 officers followed Crumby’s hearse to his hometown of Tuscaloosa to be laid to rest.

