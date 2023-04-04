Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies seize over pound of meth, arrest three people

VINA, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug trafficking charges after seizing over a pound of methamphetamine at a residence in Vina.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators learned from Rodney Lindley that he was involved in drug trafficking. Lindley told investigators that Kelly Blackburn had methamphetamine at her residence in Vina.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Blackburn’s residence, recovering one pound and 11 ounces of methamphetamine. Blackburn admitted she was involved in drug trafficking to investigators and her partner was Lindley. According to Blackburn, Lindley delivered the methamphetamine to her and took six ounces for himself.

Deputies executed a search at Lindley’s residence and found the six ounces of methamphetamine. Deputies also arrested and charged Justin Cornelison after he left Blackburn’s residence. Cornelison was found with four ounces of methamphetamine.

All three individuals were charged with drug trafficking and booked in the Franklin County Detention Center.

