Five-time Space Camp alumna selected for moon mission

According to a spokesperson from Space Camp, Koch attended Space Camp every summer from 1992 to 1996.(Space Camp)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An astronaut who is a five-time alumna of Space Camp has been selected as one of the four astronauts for NASA’s Artemis II mission.

Christina Koch was chosen to be one of the four astronauts who will partake in a mission that will wrap around the moon in late 2024. According to a spokesperson from Space Camp, Koch attended Space Camp every summer from 1992 to 1996.

NASA announced the four-person crew that features three Americans and one Canadian Monday morning.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA’s Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024. They will not land or go into lunar orbit but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth.

