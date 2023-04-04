Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Financial advisor explains the unforeseen risks with cash investments

WAFF 48's Sean Dowling sat down with a financial expert from The Welch Group to discuss this popular portfolio investment.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With interest rates on the rise a lot of people are viewing cash and cash equivalents as attractive investment options. These option may come with unforeseen risks.

Financial expert Marshall Clay from The Welch Group breaks down the unforeseen risks of investing in cash like investments.

“I think that it’s important to understand that money market mutual funds and these cash equivalents, they play a very important role in portfolio construction as it pertains to emergency cash reserves,” Clay said. “If you’re a retiree, you want to have ideally six months to a year of your cash flow needing these very safe, secure instruments.”

Clay stresses the importance of not letting those money market mutual funds dominate your portfolio. Clay says people can get their inflation defense in the stock market, in more risk-oriented assets. But the stock market is risky, too.

“In the short run, risk assets can go down in value as we saw in 2022, and even certain areas of the economy here in 2023,” Clay said. “But over the long term, the stock market has an amazing tracker.”

The financial expert says it is in these risks that are going to give people their inflation defense.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

A Roanoke College professor says Wednesday's arraignment could impact the election.
Alabama lawmakers sound off on Trump’s historic indictment, arraignment
Utility linemen spread thin from severe weather
Utility workers spread thin from restoring power across the Tennessee Valley
Utility linemen spread thin from severe weather
Utility linemen spread thin from severe weather
Transportation in Guntersville to improve efficiency
Guntersville Transportation looking to increase efficency