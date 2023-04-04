Financial advisor explains the unforeseen risks with cash investments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With interest rates on the rise a lot of people are viewing cash and cash equivalents as attractive investment options. These option may come with unforeseen risks.

Financial expert Marshall Clay from The Welch Group breaks down the unforeseen risks of investing in cash like investments.

“I think that it’s important to understand that money market mutual funds and these cash equivalents, they play a very important role in portfolio construction as it pertains to emergency cash reserves,” Clay said. “If you’re a retiree, you want to have ideally six months to a year of your cash flow needing these very safe, secure instruments.”

Clay stresses the importance of not letting those money market mutual funds dominate your portfolio. Clay says people can get their inflation defense in the stock market, in more risk-oriented assets. But the stock market is risky, too.

“In the short run, risk assets can go down in value as we saw in 2022, and even certain areas of the economy here in 2023,” Clay said. “But over the long term, the stock market has an amazing tracker.”

The financial expert says it is in these risks that are going to give people their inflation defense.

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.