Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.(Hancock County jail)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE/Gray News) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested for allegedly taking their 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a suspected cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Mississippi around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Feb. 2 after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child has since been taken in by the Department of Children and Family Services and sent to the hospital for a wellness check.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office
Human remains found in Valley Head identified as missing 19-year-old

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against...
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa
Transportation in Guntersville to improve efficiency
Guntersville Transportation looking to increase efficency
People are going nuts over a squirrel that learned to ring a bell for a treat.
A squirrel has learned to ring a bell for a treat
14 Madison County small businesses receive grants from Innovate Alabama