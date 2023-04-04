Deals
Clearing skies, breezy and warm 80s Tuesday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning.  We have mainly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the 60s this morning, areas of patchy but dense fog have developed overnight and should linger through 8:00 AM. 

Cloud cover will slowly clear out by late morning into the afternoon with the south wind increasing to 10-15 mph.  Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today with high temperatures well above average in the low to middle 80s.  Clouds will return overnight with the steady south breeze staying with us, lows will be warm in the middle 60s.  Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Wednesday with highs again reaching the middle 80s, it will be a windy day with occasional wind gusts close to 40 mph. 

Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will develop into the later afternoon and evening hours.  Some storms may be strong to marginally severe with the main threats being gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.  Parts of NW Alabama have the greatest chance of seeing some of these stronger storms.  Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Thursday morning with lingering rain through most of the day, highs will be cooler behind the cold front in the middle 60s. 

Rain showers look likely for Friday and Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temps in the low to middle 60s.  We should start to dry out by Easter Sunday with just isolated shower chances and temps near 60 degrees.

