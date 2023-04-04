Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Citizens gather along procession route for fallen officer

Silence fell over a busy roadway as the procession travelled through Huntsville.
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A somber note washed over the city of Huntsville on Monday as Officer Garrett Crumby was laid to rest in Tuscaloosa this afternoon.

Before his procession arrived at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, it began at Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T. Jones Drive in Huntsville.

The procession of 350 units from all over the state took nearly 30 minutes to complete each section of it’s route. The procession consisted of motorcycle units and patrol vehicles from local, state, county, and out of state agencies.

Along Airport Road, just a few miles from where Crumby’s funeral was held, dozens of people lined the sidewalks to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

John Crocker is the father of a current Huntsville Police Officer and says that he and his family wanted to show their appreciation above all.

“I’m so grateful for all of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. I’m from Athens, but i’m so grateful that my daughter does that in Huntsville and I’m so grateful to the police officers in athens, my home, for what they do,” says Crocker

Emily Henn was also there to witness Crumby’s procession and she hopes to become a police officer herself. She understands that these times are tragic but also notes the importance of banding together in difficult times.

“It’s scary in a way, you know life changes in a moment. But at the same time everybody comes together and everybody shows their support, tries to help out and do the best that they absolutely can. It’s a really big, fantastic community and group to be apart of,” says Henn.

Crumby’s end of watch took place graveside in Tuscaloosa. It was here that Garrett Crumby’s call sign, “Charlie 3-11″, was called for the last time.

Fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby's Final Roll Call

Posted by Huntsville Police Department on Monday, April 3, 2023

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Court documents show the victim of the robbery met with Ismael Smith and another man to trade...
Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek

Latest News

Citizens gather along procession route
Citizens gather along procession route for fallen officer
Hartselle mother accused of killing 8-year-old son appears in court
Landers McLarty Subaru announced that it will continue its partnership with Rose of Sharon Soup...
Landers McLarty Subaru to host summer essentials drive to benefit Rose of Sharon
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified