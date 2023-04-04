Citizens gather along procession route for fallen officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A somber note washed over the city of Huntsville on Monday as Officer Garrett Crumby was laid to rest in Tuscaloosa this afternoon.

Before his procession arrived at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park, it began at Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T. Jones Drive in Huntsville.

The procession of 350 units from all over the state took nearly 30 minutes to complete each section of it’s route. The procession consisted of motorcycle units and patrol vehicles from local, state, county, and out of state agencies.

Along Airport Road, just a few miles from where Crumby’s funeral was held, dozens of people lined the sidewalks to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

John Crocker is the father of a current Huntsville Police Officer and says that he and his family wanted to show their appreciation above all.

“I’m so grateful for all of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe. I’m from Athens, but i’m so grateful that my daughter does that in Huntsville and I’m so grateful to the police officers in athens, my home, for what they do,” says Crocker

Emily Henn was also there to witness Crumby’s procession and she hopes to become a police officer herself. She understands that these times are tragic but also notes the importance of banding together in difficult times.

“It’s scary in a way, you know life changes in a moment. But at the same time everybody comes together and everybody shows their support, tries to help out and do the best that they absolutely can. It’s a really big, fantastic community and group to be apart of,” says Henn.

Crumby’s end of watch took place graveside in Tuscaloosa. It was here that Garrett Crumby’s call sign, “Charlie 3-11″, was called for the last time.

Fallen Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby's Final Roll Call Posted by Huntsville Police Department on Monday, April 3, 2023

