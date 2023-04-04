Celebrate one year of ‘Mad City Moms Podcast’

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you love podcasts and you want to learn more about Madison or just being a mom, then the “Mad City Moms Podcast” is the podcast for you!

The host of the show, Jamie, talked about what she’s learned after one year hosting the podcast and what there is look forward to in 2023. On the show, Jamie talks pop culture, but will also chat with local moms and business owners.

If you would like to celebrate the anniversary, go to Stovehouse on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

You can find the show where you listen to your podcasts.

