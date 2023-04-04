Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Celebrate one year of ‘Mad City Moms Podcast’

The host of the show, Jamie, talked about what she’s learned after one year hosting the podcast and what there is look forward to in 2023.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you love podcasts and you want to learn more about Madison or just being a mom, then the “Mad City Moms Podcast” is the podcast for you!

The host of the show, Jamie, talked about what she’s learned after one year hosting the podcast and what there is look forward to in 2023. On the show, Jamie talks pop culture, but will also chat with local moms and business owners.

If you would like to celebrate the anniversary, go to Stovehouse on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

You can find the show where you listen to your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Suspect in Hardin Co. officer-involved shooting identified
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Donald Fowlkes, 76, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving disconnected from the vehicle...
76-year-old Florence man killed in wreck