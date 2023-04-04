69-year-old Madison man killed in single-vehicle wreck

WINSTON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed a Madison man was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned in a creek on Sunday.

Gary Goucher, 69, was found and pronounced dead on Monday by troopers. The wreck happened on National Forest Road 266 near Addison.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.