69-year-old Madison man killed in single-vehicle wreck

Gary Goucher, 69, was found and pronounced dead on Monday by troopers.
Gary Goucher, 69, was found and pronounced dead on Monday by troopers.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WINSTON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed a Madison man was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned in a creek on Sunday.

Gary Goucher, 69, was found and pronounced dead on Monday by troopers. The wreck happened on National Forest Road 266 near Addison.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

