2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Hwy. 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday. (Source: KVLY)
By Jordan Schroeer and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – Two girls are dead following a rollover crash in North Dakota in which no one was wearing a seat belt, officials said.

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened along Highway 2 near Berthold around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

The crash report said a 34-year-old woman was driving a pickup when she lost control on the icy road, went into the median and rolled. The woman and the two girls in the pickup were thrown from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the girls was thrown onto the road, where she was then hit by a passing semitruck. The other girl was thrown into the median.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials said she could be facing charges, but did not elaborate.

Authorities said no one in the vehicle was wearing their seat belts. Identities have not yet been released.

