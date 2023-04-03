Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Widespread rain through the morning, cooler highs in the 60s

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Monday morning.  We already have rain showers on the radar as you head out the door this morning, showers will become more widespread as we head into the later morning hours. 

With the rain showers and cloud cover overhead, temperatures will stay cooler today reaching the upper 60s with a breezy wind from the southeast gusting to 25 miles per hour.  Showers will start to wind down by the evening commute and we will see some slow clearing into the overnight hours, lows will stay mild and muggy in the lower 60s. 

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with mainly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during the morning, highs will be above average in the lower 80s thanks to a breezy south wind.  Wednesday will be another breezy, warm and humid day with temps reaching the lower 80s, scattered showers and storms will be expected off and on through the day.  Wednesday night into Thursday will be our best chance of seeing widespread rainfall and storms as a cold front moves through. 

Temps will be cooler with more rain potential for Thursday and Friday with highs falling back below average in the middle 60s.  Easter weekend will bring us a chance at a few rain showers, especially Saturday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Officials with the Decatur Police Department say Smith has been charged with capital murder for...
Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek
A woman was killed in the home that was destroyed.
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado hit Madison Co., killing woman
Mississippi officials say Robert Hamil, 27, has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a...
Father of 2 dies after being hit by vehicle while changing flat tire, family says
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, April 2 at 5:30 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Sunny and pleasant today, showers Monday
Good morning! A sunny Sunday ahead with temps near 70° after a cool start to the day. Not as...
Sunny and pleasant today, showers Monday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, April 1 at 5:30 p.m.