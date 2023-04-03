Widespread rain through the morning, cooler highs in the 60s

Good Monday morning. We already have rain showers on the radar as you head out the door this morning, showers will become more widespread as we head into the later morning hours.

With the rain showers and cloud cover overhead, temperatures will stay cooler today reaching the upper 60s with a breezy wind from the southeast gusting to 25 miles per hour. Showers will start to wind down by the evening commute and we will see some slow clearing into the overnight hours, lows will stay mild and muggy in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with mainly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers during the morning, highs will be above average in the lower 80s thanks to a breezy south wind. Wednesday will be another breezy, warm and humid day with temps reaching the lower 80s, scattered showers and storms will be expected off and on through the day. Wednesday night into Thursday will be our best chance of seeing widespread rainfall and storms as a cold front moves through.

Temps will be cooler with more rain potential for Thursday and Friday with highs falling back below average in the middle 60s. Easter weekend will bring us a chance at a few rain showers, especially Saturday.

