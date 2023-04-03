Deals
Snailfish becomes deepest fish ever photographed

Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.
Scientists film the deepest ever fish on a seabed off Japan.(University of Western Australia)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Scientists have recorded the deepest ever fish.

Last September, a sea robot filmed this snailfish just above the seabed off Japan at a depth of 27,000 feet.

Scientists also physically caught two other fish at 26,000 feet, a new record for the deepest catch.

The fish have tiny eyes, a translucent body and no swim bladder.

Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.
Scientists captured two snailfish from 26,000 feet below the ocean's surface.(University of Western Australia)

Scientists from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology released the footage.

The discovery is part of a 10-year study into the deepest fish populations in the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

