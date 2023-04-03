Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

March For Our Lives organizes Nashville school walkouts

Nashville students were encouraged to stage walkouts and march to the capitol Monday one week after the deadly shooting at The Covenant School.
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.
Nashville students march for changes to the state's gun laws.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - March For Our Lives called on Nashville students to participate in walkouts and a march to the capitol on Monday as part of a movement to encourage Tennessee lawmakers to make changes to the state’s gun laws.

The walkouts began at exactly 10:13 a.m. on Monday, which is when police started getting calls for help from people inside The Covenant School on March 27.

Related Stories:
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting

Youth from colleges and schools throughout Nashville left their classrooms and marched to the Tennessee Capitol to demand action from the state’s politicians in banning assault weapons.

Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty announced they will be introducing the SAFE (Security Aid For Every) School Act, which aims to provide funding to Tennessee schools to hire veterans and off-duty officers as school safety officers.

The proposal would establish a $900 million grant program for public and private schools to train and employ former law enforcement officers and current off-duty officers to provide security on their campuses. The funding would also be available for schools to train teachers, add more physical security, and purchase the necessary equipment for the school safety officers.

Monday’s march culminated at the Capitol steps, after which youth activists, survivors, and families of shooting victims took turns speaking. Rep. Bo Mitchell, Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, and Abigail Taylor of Nashville’s Board of Public Education were also in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
Hostages freed, suspect killed following Hardin Co. standoff
Court documents show the victim of the robbery met with Ismael Smith and another man to trade...
Body of second robbery suspect found in Flint Creek
Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby

Latest News

Crumby was shot while responding to a shots fired call in Huntsville.
Funeral service held for fallen Huntsville PD officer Garrett Crumby
Riverwalk Stadium, home of the Montgomery Biscuits.
Gov. Ivey to set launch ‘The Game Plan’ Monday
An example of Alabama home building license.
Alabama Home Builders Licensure Board warns of construction scams amid recent storms
Officer Crumby was killed while responding to a shots fired call on March 28.
Remembering officer Garrett Crumby