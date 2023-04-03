Deals
Hostages freed, suspect killed following Hardin Co. standoff

According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual...
According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual was inside a vehicle with two hostages on Highway 69.(Times Daily)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT
HARDIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A suspect is dead and two hostages are free after an armed standoff in Hardin County, Tennessee.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said the standoff stemmed from a chase that started in Florence between its deputies and a driver. Authorities said the driver shot at a deputy during the pursuit.

The chase ended in Hardin County, Tennessee, about 4 miles north of the state line on Highway 69. Deputies said the armed suspect was inside a vehicle with two hostages, leading to the standoff.

Hours after the start of the standoff, deputies said the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement and the two hostages were freed.

The Florence Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

