Gadsden bank robbery suspect arrested

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Gadsden.
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Gadsden.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police have arrested a bank robbery suspect.

Edward Brown was taken into custody Saturday afternoon for a bank robbery that happened Friday at The Exchange Bank on Noccalula Road.

Police say the tellers were robbed at gunpoint.

Brown was arrested in the 700 block of Holly Avenue. Police posted a photo of Brown’s arrest on their Facebook page.

Edward Brown was arrested Saturday on Holly Avenue.
Edward Brown was arrested Saturday on Holly Avenue.

