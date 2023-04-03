Gadsden bank robbery suspect arrested

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police have arrested a bank robbery suspect.

Edward Brown was taken into custody Saturday afternoon for a bank robbery that happened Friday at The Exchange Bank on Noccalula Road.

Police say the tellers were robbed at gunpoint.

Brown was arrested in the 700 block of Holly Avenue. Police posted a photo of Brown’s arrest on their Facebook page.

Edward Brown was arrested Saturday on Holly Avenue. (Gadsden Police Dept.)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.