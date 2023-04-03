Domestic violence witness pulls gun to stop attack

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A witness to a domestic violence situation in Florence pulled out his gun to scare the attacker away.

According to officials with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to reports of a domestic fight at 3001 Florence Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. on March 31.

When officers arrived, they located a woman who had injuries to her face. The woman told officers that her boyfriend Kirklon Lewis hit her with a pipe.

Someone who witnessed the incident stepped in and pulled out a gun while ordering Lewis to drop the Pipe. Lewis then left the scene.

Officers located Lewis behind TJ Maxx. Lewis was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence. He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.